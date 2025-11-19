Metro Rail cards can be recharged from home from 25 Nov

Using mobile apps like bKash, Nagad and Rocket, people already pay electricity, internet and various other bills from home. Metro rail passengers had been demanding a similar system from the beginning, and the authorities are now moving to introduce it.

Currently, two types of permanent cards are used on the metro rail—RapID and MRT Pass. Under the new system, both types can be recharged through online banking at any time.

However, after recharging online, commuters will need to tap their permanent card at least once on a special device at the station, known as an Add Value Machine (AVM), to update the balance.

After recharging money online, users will only need to tap their card on the machine once; it will remain valid until the balance is exhausted. When the balance runs out and is recharged again, the card will need to be tapped once more.

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), responsible for constructing and operating the Dhaka Metro Rail, issues its own permanent smart card known as the MRT Pass.

Meanwhile, the permanent card supplied by the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) is called the Rapid Pass. This card is for use not only on the metro rail but also on buses, trains and other modes of public transport.

The clearing house responsible for processing transactions made with permanent cards falls under the DTCA. The DTCA has outsourced the system for topping up Rapid and MRT cards from home to a private company named DataSoft.