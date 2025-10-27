Metro rail: Permanent cards can be recharged from home

Metro rail passengers no longer need to go to the stations to recharge their permanent cards as it can be done from the home using any of the available mobile banking services including bKash, Nagad and Rocket.

The service is going to be launched from next month.

People are now paying different bills including the electricity, mobile and internet bills using various mobile financing services such as bKash, Nagad and Rocket.

The metro rail passengers have been demanding this right from the beginning. Now the authorities have taken initiatives to introduce the system in metro rail services.

At present, two types of permanent cards are used in the metro rail system—Rapid and MRT Pass. Under the new arrangement, both cards can be recharged as desired through online banking.

However, after recharging, passengers will need to update their permanent cards at least once by touching them to a special device installed at the station.

Once the card is updated after an online recharge, it will remain valid until the balance runs out. The process will need to be repeated each time a recharge is made.