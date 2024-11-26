European Union and BRAC launch SHIKHA project to combat gender-based violence

The European Union and BRAC today, Tuesday, launched a EUR 4.8 million project titled SHIKHA, to create public and private spaces free from gender-based violence, bullying, and sexual harassment. The launch coincides with the global "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence 2024" campaign.

BRAC will lead the implementation alongside partners Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA). The official signing ceremony took place at the EU Delegation Office in Dhaka, with European Union Ambassador Michael Miller and BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh presiding.

"The European Union is dedicated to ensuring that all people, especially women and girls are free from all forms of gender-based violence, have access to safe spaces at home, workplace and at public spheres. I am delighted to work with our Bangladeshi partner and the Government to ensure zero tolerance for violence, anywhere and at any time", stated Ambassador Michael Miller.