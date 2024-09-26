WB to provide USD 3.5b to support Bangladesh’s reforms

World Bank (WB) Group president Ajay Banga on Thursday said the global lender would provide USD 3.5 billion to support reform initiatives of Bangladesh’s interim government.

The WB president announced the assistance at a meeting with Bangladesh chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday (local time).

Banga, a long-time friend of professor Yunus, said at least US$ two billion would be provided as fresh lending while another US$ 1.5 billion would be repurposed from the existing programmes.

He said the WB would support reforms in digitisation, liquidity, energy, power and transport sectors in Bangladesh.