Bangladesh to buy 10 aircraft from Airbus, deal tomorrow

After Boeing, the government is now set to purchase 10 aircraft from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus. A deal between state-owned Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Airbus will be signed tomorrow, Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the signing ceremony, titled 'Spreading Our Wings Together,' will be held at a hotel in the capital. Neither Bangladesh nor Airbus has yet disclosed how much the 10 aircraft will cost.

Under the proposed agreement, Biman will purchase four A350-900s and six A321neos from Airbus. The wide-body A350-900s will primarily be used on long-haul international routes, while the narrow-body A321neos will be deployed on regional and medium-haul routes.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said Airbus could begin delivering the aircraft in 2033. The aircraft could be added to Biman’s fleet in phases through 2036 or 2037.