Police raid house in Savar, recover bombs and bomb-making materials

Police have launched an operation around a three-storey house in the South Shyampur area of Savar, Dhaka.

A team from the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is leading the operation, with members of Savar police station also taking part.

Police said on Tuesday night that they had arrested a man with bombs during the operation and recovered bomb-making materials from the house.