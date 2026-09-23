Bus and truck fares rise: Another burden on people

Following the increase in fuel prices, the government raised bus fares by 17 poisha per kilometre yesterday, Tuesday. Launch operators have announced fare increases of 17–20 per cent per kilometre. Truck operators are also charging higher fares.

Taken together, people are once again facing the pressure of higher fares and rising prices of essential goods, just five months after the previous increase.

The higher fares for passenger transport are coming directly out of people’s pockets. Meanwhile, the increased cost of transporting goods is initially being borne by traders and wholesalers. Ultimately, however, the pressure is passed on to the market for essential commodities, forcing consumers to buy goods at higher prices.

The government raised fuel prices by Tk 20 per litre on Sunday night. Five months earlier, in April, prices had been raised by Tk 15–20. Bus fares were increased by 11 poisha per kilometre at the time. Truck fares also went up.

Diesel prices have now risen by Tk 35 per litre in two rounds over five months. An increase in diesel prices affects people across all sections of society, because almost all modes of transport—including passenger buses, trains, launches, goods trucks, covered vans and ships—run on diesel. A large proportion of agricultural machinery also runs on diesel.