US condemns violence against garment workers

The United States has condemned recent violence against garment workers in Bangladesh protesting over the minimum wage and criminalisation of legitimate worker and trade union activities.

“We are also concerned about the ongoing repression of workers and trade unions. Our principle, as we have stated before, is that government must ensure that workers are able to exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining without fear of violence, reprisal, or intimidation. And through our work in Bangladesh, and globally, we are firmly committed to advancing these fundamental human rights,” the state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said while replying to a question during the department's regular briefing on Monday.