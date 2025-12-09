700 MHz spectrum going up for auction, how much will service quality improve?

Customer dissatisfaction with the quality of the country’s mobile network and internet services is nothing new. More than 1,500 complaints were submitted at last month’s public hearing held by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Customers highlighted various issues, including operator misconduct, excessive charges, and persistent network problems.

Amid these concerns over service quality, the BTRC has decided to auction spectrum in the 700 MHz band, known in the telecommunications sector as “golden spectrum.” The auction will take place on 14 January.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunications and ICT, described the move as “good news.” In a Facebook post, he wrote, “The 700 MHz band is a highly strategic national asset.”