Arguments concluded in case against Hasanul Haq Inu, verdict any day
Arguments have concluded in the case filed against Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu, the sole accused in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising. The case is now awaiting verdict.
The arguments in the case concluded today, Thursday, at International Crimes Tribunal-2. The tribunal is headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, while its two other members are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.
Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam presented the closing arguments today in the presence of Hasanul Haq Inu at the tribunal.
The International Crimes Tribunal is currently trying allegations that the then Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government committed crimes against humanity while suppressing the anti-discrimination student movement in July 2024.
A total of eight charges have been brought against Inu in this case. These include allegations of inciting attacks on protesters, including the killing of six people in his constituency in Kushtia; ordering gunfire to suppress demonstrators alongside Sheikh Hasina; and instructing the Kushtia superintendent of police over the phone to open fire on protesters.