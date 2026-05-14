Arguments concluded in case against Hasanul Haq Inu, verdict any day

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam presented the closing arguments today in the presence of Hasanul Haq Inu at the tribunal.

The International Crimes Tribunal is currently trying allegations that the then Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government committed crimes against humanity while suppressing the anti-discrimination student movement in July 2024.

A total of eight charges have been brought against Inu in this case. These include allegations of inciting attacks on protesters, including the killing of six people in his constituency in Kushtia; ordering gunfire to suppress demonstrators alongside Sheikh Hasina; and instructing the Kushtia superintendent of police over the phone to open fire on protesters.