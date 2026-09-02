No difficulty for Bangladesh’s LNG carriers passing through Hormuz: Iran Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi has said there will be no difficulty for LNG carriers bound for Bangladesh passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian ambassador made the remarks while speaking to journalists after meeting State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka today, Wednesday.

He said the Strait of Hormuz had been closed following US strikes on Iran.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have signed a defence agreement called the “Mecca Defence Pact”. Iran views the agreement positively, the Iranian ambassador said.