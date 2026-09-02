No difficulty for Bangladesh’s LNG carriers passing through Hormuz: Iran Ambassador
Iranian Ambassador to Bangladesh Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi has said there will be no difficulty for LNG carriers bound for Bangladesh passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The Iranian ambassador made the remarks while speaking to journalists after meeting State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka today, Wednesday.
He said the Strait of Hormuz had been closed following US strikes on Iran.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have signed a defence agreement called the “Mecca Defence Pact”. Iran views the agreement positively, the Iranian ambassador said.
He added that Tehran was not concerned about the pact in any way. According to him, the agreement demonstrates that Islamic countries must rely on themselves for their own security.
Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi said that during the war, Iran had carried out “operations” only against military installations belonging to the United States and countries supporting it.
Iran expects Arab countries to remove US military bases, he added.