Sabotage plot under guise of labour protest in Mirpur, 29 detained

Police have arrested 29 people on allegations of setting fire to and vandalising a police vehicle during a road blockade by garment workers in Mirpur, Dhaka, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

They were arrested from different parts of Mirpur on Sunday afternoon.

Police alleged that Alif Mollah, nephew of former Mirpur lawmaker Elias Mollah, had mobilised more than 100 people and sent them to join the workers’ movement. They were allegedly involved in setting fire to and vandalising the police vehicle.

Of the 29 detainees, 11 were arrested by the Mirpur division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB). Police from different local police stations arrested the others.