Eid-ul-Fitr: Advanced train ticket selling to begin 7 April

The tickets of 17 April will be sold on 7 April, of 18 April on 8 April, of 19 April on 9 April, of 20 April on 10 April and the tickets of 21 April will be sold on 11 April, he added.
The railways minister also said the tickets of 22-24 April will be sold depending the sighting of the moon.
Nurul Islam Sujon said all the train tickets will be sold online in this Eid so that the passengers can buy tickets without facing any hassle at Kamalapur railway station. If any mistake is identified in this Eid, that will be rectified in the Eid-ul-Azha.
The minister said the number of seats in the trains that will leave Dhaka in this Eid will be 25,778. Besides, the advanced tickets of another 3000 seats of three special trains that will start journey from Dhaka and Joydebpur will also be sold online.