Bomb threat: Search underway at Biman flight, no explosive found till noon
The authorities have found no threats in the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight that made an emergency landing at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after receiving a bomb-attack threat.
Taslima Akter, officer-in-charge of the airport police station, told Prothom Alo that they found no suspicious substances in the aircraft until 2:00 pm.
“Searches are still underway. However, no bomb-like object has been found till now”, she said.
The flight (BG-356) received the attack threat when it was on the way to Dhaka after taking off from Rome in Italy. It made an emergency landing at the Dhaka airport at 8:50 pm.
Earlier at 10:00 am, OC Taslima Akter told Prothom Alo that they began searches in the flight.
According to airport sources, the bomb threat targeted flight BG-356, which was carrying 250 passengers and 13 crew members. Following the emergency landing, all passengers and crew were promptly evacuated from the aircraft.
The threat was reportedly made through a phone call to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, originating from an unidentified number. As a precautionary measure, airport authorities have significantly heightened security.