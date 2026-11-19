96 platoons of BGB deployed in 7 districts, with drones, body-worn cameras
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed 96 platoons across seven districts to maintain law and order and ensure public security.
The districts where BGB personnel were deployed on Thursday are Dhaka, Gopalganj, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Faridpur, Mymensingh and Chattogram. Another five platoons of BGB personnel remain on standby for deployment.
A BGB press release issued on Thursday confirmed the information.
According to the release, BGB deployed 23 platoons in Dhaka, 15 in Chattogram, six in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 27 in Gopalganj, two in Mymensingh and three in Faridpur.
The press release stated that the BGB personnel, deployed on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, were carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies.
BGB said it had strengthened security and surveillance at key installations, industrial zones and various other locations in the districts concerned. Its personnel were also working to prevent disorder, violence and any activities that could threaten public safety.
According to the press release, the BGB headquarters' monitoring cell was maintaining technology-based surveillance to closely monitor and coordinate operations on the ground.
For this purpose, the cell was continuously monitoring live video footage transmitted through drones, body-worn cameras and improvised devices.
BGB said that, alongside their regular border duties, its personnel were performing their responsibilities in the districts concerned with the utmost professionalism, discipline and patience.
The force also said it was taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety and security of the public and their property, maintain uninterrupted movement and daily activities, and respond to any unforeseen situation.