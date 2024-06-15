Rainfall likely on Eid day

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions on Monday, Eid day.

The meteorological department in a forecast on Saturday said rain may also occur at a few places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The prevailing heat wave may continue. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.