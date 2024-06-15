Bangladesh

Rainfall likely on Eid day

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
A man pulls a rickshaw amid heavy rainfall in Probartak intersection in Chattogram on 2 May 2024.File photo

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions on Monday, Eid day.

The meteorological department in a forecast on Saturday said rain may also occur at a few places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The prevailing heat wave may continue. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

The same weather may exist on the day after Eid day.

The meteorological department director Azizur Rahman, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the monsoon has become very strong and moisture in the air has increased.

So there is a possibility of rain and discomfort may increase, he added.

Azizur Rahman also said the same weather may exist from Sunday to Tuesday. Afterwards, rainfall may increase.

