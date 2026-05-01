Buddhists celebrate Buddha Purnima today
Buddha Purnima, the most sacred and largest religious festival of Buddhists community, is being celebrated today, Friday across the country with traditional enthusiasm and due religious fervour.
The United Nations declared Buddha Purnima as International Vesak Day in 2000. The day commemorates three key events in the life of Gautama Buddha—the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, his attainment of supreme enlightenment, and his entry into Nirvana, the sublime cessation of all longing. The occasion holds profound significance for Buddhists worldwide.
The day is a public holiday in Bangladesh. The festival is also known as Ashwini Purnima, marking the conclusion of the three-month-long seclusion of monks inside monasteries for self-edification and atonement of defilements.
It is followed by a month-long preaching of sermons by Buddhist monks for the welfare of all beings and humanity, along with a month-long yellow robes offering ceremony beginning the day after the Purnima.
According to legend, Buddha once clipped some strands of hair from his head and said that if he was destined to attain supreme wisdom and enlightenment, the hairs would not fall but rise upwards—which they ultimately did.
To mark the occasion, Buddhists release candle-lit air balloons made of coloured paper (fanush), which float into the autumn sky in the evening, one of the main attractions of the festival.
The Purnima will be observed in monasteries, offices of religious organisations and educational institutions through daylong programmes. The celebrations will begin at dawn with the hoisting of national and religious flags at monasteries, followed by chanting of verses from the sacred Tripitaka.
Other programmes include monks’ alms-breaking, mass prayers, blood donation, Sangadana, discussions, Panchashila, Asthashila and Pradip Puja.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages on the occasion, extending greetings to the Buddhist community at home and abroad.
In his message, the president said Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Gautama Buddha, making it a deeply sacred and significant religious festival.
He said the life and teachings of Gautama Buddha continue to inspire humanity through the message of non-violence, equality, compassion and friendship, which are essential for building a peaceful and harmonious society.
Describing Buddha’s philosophy as a timeless guide for moral, social and spiritual development, the President said the principle of “Ahimsa Paramo Dharma” (non-violence is the highest virtue) remains highly relevant in today’s conflict-ridden world.
He expressed concern over ongoing global instability, conflict and intolerance, saying Buddha’s teachings can play an important role in promoting peace and resolving disputes among communities and nations.
Highlighting Bangladesh’s tradition of religious harmony, the President said people of all faiths in the country have long been practicing their religions freely in a peaceful environment.
He noted that the government is working to build a discrimination-free society and ensure equal participation of all communities in national development, including the Buddhist community.
The president urged Buddhists to uphold the ideals of Gautama Buddha and contribute further to national development through knowledge, skills and dedication. He wished that Buddha Purnima would bring happiness, peace and welfare to all.
In a separate message, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also greeted Buddhists in Bangladesh and around the world.
He said Buddha Purnima is a sacred festival marking the birth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana of Gautama Buddha.
The prime minister said Bangladesh is a shining example of communal harmony, where people of all religions have long been celebrating their festivals in an atmosphere of mutual respect, harmony and peace.
Referring to Buddha’s teachings, he said Gautama Buddha devoted his life to spreading the message of non-violence, equality, compassion and friendship for the welfare of humanity. These teachings remain timeless and especially relevant in a world affected by conflict, hatred and intolerance.
He added that the values of peace, tolerance, compassion and humanity taught by Buddha can serve as a strong source of inspiration today.
The prime minister reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring religious freedom, constitutional rights and the welfare of all citizens, aiming to build an inclusive society for people of all faiths and beliefs.