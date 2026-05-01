Buddhists celebrate Buddha Purnima today

It is followed by a month-long preaching of sermons by Buddhist monks for the welfare of all beings and humanity, along with a month-long yellow robes offering ceremony beginning the day after the Purnima.

According to legend, Buddha once clipped some strands of hair from his head and said that if he was destined to attain supreme wisdom and enlightenment, the hairs would not fall but rise upwards—which they ultimately did.

To mark the occasion, Buddhists release candle-lit air balloons made of coloured paper (fanush), which float into the autumn sky in the evening, one of the main attractions of the festival.

The Purnima will be observed in monasteries, offices of religious organisations and educational institutions through daylong programmes. The celebrations will begin at dawn with the hoisting of national and religious flags at monasteries, followed by chanting of verses from the sacred Tripitaka.

Other programmes include monks’ alms-breaking, mass prayers, blood donation, Sangadana, discussions, Panchashila, Asthashila and Pradip Puja.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages on the occasion, extending greetings to the Buddhist community at home and abroad.