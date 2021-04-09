Rohingya issue not Bangladesh’s responsibility alone: Kerry

Applauding Bangladesh for its extraordinary support for hosting 1.1 million Rohingya in the country, John Kerry, the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate on Friday said that the global community must step up its efforts in resolving the Rohingya crisis as it is not the responsibility of Bangladesh alone.
He came up with the views at a joint briefing in the state guest house Padma after meeting with the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday.
He said the US president Joe Biden is grateful for the support of Bangladesh towards the Rohingya people.
“President Biden is very very grateful to for the incredible spirit and helping hand that Bangladesh has given to the Rohingya. It is an extraordinary act of generosity but it is very expensive. The global community needs to step up. This is not the responsibility for Bangladesh alone.”
Kerry said what happened to the Rohingya people and what is now happening to the people of Myanmar is one of the greatest challenges of the planet.
“I know that we fought very hard and tried to see Myanmar moving in a different direction. We had high expectations. I personally visited Naypyidaw and met with the generals,” he said, adding that they had tried very hard to ensure accountability but the Myanmar authorities have not honoured that.
Kerry said Bangladesh is one of the greatest helping hands and it has given Rohingyas an island but that is not a long-term solution.
“That doesn’t resolve the issue,” he added.
John Kerry maintained that the new US administration is very focused on this issue and will do everything in their power to try to restore democracy in Myanmar.
He highly appreciated the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the Rohingya crisis.
Kerry arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning to convey president Joe Biden's commitment to move forward "aggressively" to deal with the global climate crisis, reports UNB.
Kerry handed over the US president’s invitation to prime minister Sheikh Hasina in person to attend the 'Leaders Summit on Climate' to be held on 22-23 April virtually.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will be recognised for Bangladesh's leadership of countries especially vulnerable to climate impacts during the summit.