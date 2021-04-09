Rohingya issue not Bangladesh’s responsibility alone: Kerry

Applauding Bangladesh for its extraordinary support for hosting 1.1 million Rohingya in the country, John Kerry, the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate on Friday said that the global community must step up its efforts in resolving the Rohingya crisis as it is not the responsibility of Bangladesh alone.

He came up with the views at a joint briefing in the state guest house Padma after meeting with the foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday.

He said the US president Joe Biden is grateful for the support of Bangladesh towards the Rohingya people.

“President Biden is very very grateful to for the incredible spirit and helping hand that Bangladesh has given to the Rohingya. It is an extraordinary act of generosity but it is very expensive. The global community needs to step up. This is not the responsibility for Bangladesh alone.”