Rohingyas entering from India: Dhaka sends ‘note verbale’ to Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said a good number of Rohingyas are entering Bangladesh from India through fenced areas in recent times, which he described as a matter of worry.
“Unfortunately, many Rohingyas are coming to Bangladesh from India,” he said, adding that those Rohingyas went to India in 2012.
Momen said the Rohingyas, who are coming after nine years, have heard that they will have good food facilities in Cox’s Bazar
Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and at Bhasan Char Island in Noakhali.
Momen said the Rohingyas, who are coming after nine years, have heard that they will have good food facilities in Cox’s Bazar.
He said their relatives in Cox’s Bazar apparently conveyed to the Rohingyas in India that they are living happily in Cox’s Bazar with good food supply. “As a result, they (Rohingyas) are getting into Bangladesh in groups.”
The Foreign Minister further said the bad news is that they are coming through fenced areas through brokers at both ends of the Bangladesh-India border.
He said recently a total of 18 Rohingyas have been detained and they are coming in groups. “We have to engage more security forces to stop them.”
Momen said the government is not only seeking support from the Chinese government but also from other countries including the US, Japan, Malaysia and Cambodia to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
He also said the Rohingyas should go back to Myanmar as they are Myanmar citizens. “They don’t go there but come here,” he observed.