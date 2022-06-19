Rohingyas launch 'Go Home' campaign for repatriation

The Rohingyas have started a ‘Go Home’ campaign in the camps of Ukhiya and Teknaf to return to their own homes in Rakhine state of Myanmar. Dividing up into smaller groups, they have been running this campaign at different educational institutes, houses and around the camps for the last few days.

To accelerate the campaign and to let the world know about it Rohingya citizens staged demonstrations at 12 places on Sunday.