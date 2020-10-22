Rohingyas must return to Myanmar: Dhaka to int'l community

For the commencement of repatriation, Shahriar Alam proposed to initiate confidence-building measures involving civilian confidence-builders of ASEAN, UN and neighbouring countries who can undertake activities to infuse confidence among the Rohingyas and encourage them to return.

The business-as-usual approach and the appeasement theory pursued by the international community are counter-productive and stunting the prospect of repatriation, Alam said.

Expressing his dismay that the "role of the United Nations in saving humanity from hell is also not visible in its policy actions towards Myanmar" he urged all stakeholders to put their best efforts to help Rohingyas return to their home in Myanmar.

Alongside the unhindered humanitarian assistance, he called upon the international community to invest necessary political will for materialising urgent repatriation.

This "would be the real and most valuable service to this persecuted community," he added.

The speakers said the key solution to the Rohingya crisis remains in voluntary and dignified return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

They said the responsibility lies chiefly with Myanmar to make that happen. A conducive environment must be ensured in Rakhine state, they added.