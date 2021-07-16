Rohingyas on Bhasan Char happy with livelihood materials

The first batch of Rohingyas was relocated to Bhasan Char seven months ago in order to take pressure off the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. Shifted in a total of eight phases, over 18 thousand of these people of the Muslim minority community in Myanmar are now living on this island of Noakhali district. The government has provided them with 17 different kinds of items to eke out a living. These gifts from prime minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of Eid will provide livelihood means for at least 2,800 persons.

The men and women on Bhasan Char expressed their relief on Friday at receiving their materials for the first time. So long their livelihood had been uncertain. They are satisfied with the items they have received so far. These Rohingyas, who fled from their homes in Myanmar to Bangladesh to save their lives, said their ultimate aim is to return to their homes in Rakhine, though the recent military coup in Myanmar has made this uncertain. The Rohingyas on Bhasan Char appealed to the international community for help to return to the land of their ancestors.