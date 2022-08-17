‘Aynaghar’ presents a ghastly picture: Ganosamhati Andolon

Ganosamhati Andolon further said the documentary highlighted the reality of extreme authoritarian rule existing in the country.
The leaders of the party also demanded explanations about the documentary from the government and the authorities concerned soon.
These were said in a joint statement signed by Ganosamhati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki and executive coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel on Tuesday.
They alleged that the government has been oppressing all the dissenting voices and carrying out killings to continue its authoritarian and unaccountable rule.