Instead of taking actions against the people, who have been sanctioned internationally on allegations of involvement with the incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, are being promoted to higher ranks. This is how the government has been criminalising the administration, claimed Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary Nurul Haque.

Nurul Haque, also former vice-president of DUSCU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union), said this at a programme organised in front of National Press Club Tuesday protesting the forced disappearance and killing of Nurshad Pramanik, Natore district convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad.