Global warming to eat up 5pc work hours by 2030: Experts

The workers at readymade garment (RMG) factories suffer from physical discomforts due to excessive heat exposure inflicted by global warming which eats up a significant amount of their work hours.

The amount is projected to reach 5 per cent of the workers' total work hours by 2030, but there is no significant initiative at the factories to control heat in an environment-friendly way.

Citing the scenario, speakers at a roundtable on Tuesday underscored the need for emergency steps regarding the issue as it is directly related to the health safety of the workers.

The roundtable, styled “Safe work environment for garment workers and impact of climate change”, was organised by Prothom Alo at its office in the capital on Tuesday, in association with Griffith University (Australia), BMT, The University of Sydney, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr’b) and UK-based charity organisation Wellcome.

The chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on ministry of labor and employment and also the chief guest of the roundtable, Mujibul Haque, said the safety issues of factories and workers were a new phenomenon even a few years ago. But these have been ensured gradually.