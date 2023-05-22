BIPSS holds roundtable on 'Role of Japan in South Asia'

Forging strategic partnerships, strengthening economic ties, enhancing people-to-people exchanges as well as facilitating regionalism and connectivity are imperative as Japan assumes a renewed role in South Asia under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

These observations were made by speakers at a roundtable titled ‘Role of Japan in South Asia’ that was organised at a hotel in the capital city by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), states a press release.

Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori graced the event as the special guest while other ambassadors, foreign diplomats, government officials, journalists and academics were also present there. The session was moderated by BIPSS president, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman.

In his opening remarks, Major General ANM Muniruzzaman highlighted the evolving role of Japan in South Asia, as it seeks to diversify beyond its economic role in the region to encompass both economic and strategic partnerships.