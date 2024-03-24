Roundtable: NGOs should come forward to eradicate tuberculosis 

Tuberculosis remains a significant health challenge in Bangladesh, primarily due to lack of awareness and early detection measures.

On average, 1,038 people are being diagnosed with tuberculosis daily in the country, where around 13 are found with drug resistance. Medicines leave no impact on the particular tuberculosis patients due to insufficient drug consumption, incomplete medical course, and inaccurate treatment.

The disease claims an average of 115 lives per day, though nearly 95 per cent of cases are curable through timely detection and proper treatment.