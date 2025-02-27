Children with disabilities need to be included in integrated education

Samia Akhter, a child with disabilities, is now a student of class three at Bhelanagar Govt Primary School in Narsingdi. But till the age of five, the child could not even play or move outside the house with other children.

Grandmother of the child, Rahima Begum said that after a teacher noticed her, they prepared Samia for admission in school by giving her therapy and lessons at home. Now Samia can go to school all by herself.

Samia is a huge example of the benefits of integrated education. With her grandmother, Samia came to attend a roundtable organised by Sightsavers and Prothom Alo on Wednesday.

The roundtable titled ‘Inclusion of Children with Disabilities in Government Primary Schools: Possibilities, Reality and Measure’ was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar area of the capital.

Speakers at the roundtable said that many of the children with disabilities drop out of education due to negligence on the part of the family and the society as well as the lack of opportunities for mainstream integrated education.

In order to include children with any sort of disabilities into the integrated education system, the infrastructural barriers, lack of aiding tools or devices in academic programmes, and the weakness of teachers’ training have to be addressed while the existing views of the society has to be changed as well.