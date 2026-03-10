Efforts needed to develop women’s leadership

All stakeholders, alongside the government, must come forward to promote women’s leadership across sectors. To achieve gender equality, it is essential that women acquire adequate skills.

Based on accurate information, coordinated initiatives are needed to develop women’s leadership in business, politics, administration and other fields. Empowering women means building a safe, just and inclusive society where every child can grow up to realise their full potential.

These views were expressed by women entrepreneurs, women leaders, rights activists, development partners, professionals and participants of the Socchar project at a roundtable discussion titled “Integrated initiatives for the development of women’s leadership and sustainable change.”

The discussion was organised jointly by Prothom Alo and the Socchar project of Save the Children, with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Dhaka. The roundtable was held yesterday, Monday, at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital.