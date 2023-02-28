No preparation to deal with earthquake risks

Bangladesh is an earthquake-prone country and it, as per the historical data, may face a quake of magnitude 7 on the Richter scale anytime soon.

Experts fear that such a big earthquake would cause massive damages and huge deaths as the authorities here have literally no preparations to combat the disaster.

Speakers at a roundtable on Saturday put light on the scenario and suggested that the authorities place utmost importance on the issue and take necessary preparations to deal with the feared aftermath of the disaster.

Also, they underscored the need for strict compliance of rules and regulations in construction of new buildings and for strengthening the old buildings through renovation.