Breaking Barriers and Achieving Gender Parity in Technology and Innovation

This year’s International Women's Day theme is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This was also the theme of the 67th meeting of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). This year 181 different countries and observers participated in this meeting.

Gender equality is one of the most important issues these days. By 2050, 75 per cent of jobs will be related to STEM education. The global tech industry workforce remains predominantly male, with women comprising less than one-third of its total workforce. There is a significant gender pay gap of 21 percent, and almost half of the women report experiencing harassment at work. In addition, there exists a considerable gender gap in mobile phone ownership, with women owning 29 per cent fewer phones than men. Similarly, the gender gap in mobile internet usage is as high as 52 per cent, indicating that women are using the internet but they use it much less frequently than men.

We believe technology and innovation are effective for the development of human rights and most importantly women's rights. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital divide became evident. It was difficult for a woman to access information and even vaccination programs. Bangladesh is making significant strides towards inclusive digital development, with the government taking a proactive role in bridging the digital divide. In line with this, the Hon'ble Prime Minister has pledged to achieve gender equality in the technology start-up and e-commerce sector by 2041, as announced at an international forum. To ensure greater gender equality, we must promote equal opportunities for men and women from primary to higher education levels. Furthermore, we must prioritize STEM education and strengthen the role of stakeholders in this area to achieve our goals.