Balanced foreign policy essential in changing world

Although geopolitical competition has intensified, the world's major powers remain mutually dependent in terms of the economy and trade. Against this changing global backdrop, Bangladesh must pursue a pragmatic, strategic and balanced foreign policy that places the national interest first in order to rebuild the economy and achieve long-term prosperity.

Government representatives, opposition figures and policy experts expressed this view at a roundtable discussion held today, Saturday. They said Bangladesh's foreign policy must evolve strategically in step with changes in the global landscape.

The research organisation Bangladesh Research Analysis and Information Network (BRAIN) organised the roundtable, titled 'Bangladesh's Foreign Policy in the changing world'. The event took place at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, with Prothom Alo serving as the event's promotional partner.