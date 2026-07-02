Geopolitics: Prime Minister's China visit and the diplomacy ahead

In regional geopolitics, the India-China relationship is highly competitive. We know that during the last Awami League regime, Bangladesh became completely immersed in India's sphere of influence. However, this did not pose a major problem for China. They maintained close ties with the Hasina government, and many major projects were implemented with Chinese assistance during that time. During Hasina's era, China became Bangladesh's largest trading partner, and they faced no issues with her downfall either.

Now, I will address why this visit needs to be seen differently from previous visits by Bangladeshi heads of government to China. Among the five decades of relations between the two countries, during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit, the Bangladesh-China joint communique was issued for the third time. If we analyze this communique and the overall visit, it's evident that for the first time, more emphasis was placed on the political relationship between the two countries than on financial assistance or development project-based discussions.

I have already discussed China's general foreign policy stance; they prioritise economics over politics. However, in the past decade, changes have begun to appear in China's diplomacy. Economic cooperation remains their primary tool, but political relations are receiving more importance as well. It can be said that after the initiation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China is not limiting its role to infrastructure development alone. They have adopted a policy of building relationships with political parties, policymakers, think tanks, and the media as well.