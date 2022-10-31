Let’s be aware of mental health: Experts

Discussants at a roundtable on Monday said whenever one will be in frustration and depression, he or she must consult a mental health expert casting aside all hesitations.

If the mental illness is left without taking care of the mind, it can push adolescents and youths down dangerous paths like suicide, drug addiction and getting involved in crimes, they observed.

They also said families have to be aware of ensuring mental health of children, adolescents and youths.

The roundtable titled ‘Mental health of children and youth in the dynamic context: Challenges and plans’, was held at Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Sunday.

ADD International Bangladesh’s Community Based Mental Health Project, Dhaka University’s Nasirullah Psychotherapy Unit and Prothom Alo jointly organised it with support from Innovation For Wellbeing Foundation and Disabled Child Foundation.

Mental health experts emphasised on raising awareness in building a community-based mental healthcare through coordination between government and non-government organisations.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor at National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital was the keynote speaker at the event.