Remove barriers to women’s participation in politics

Taking part in the discussion, Professor Moudud Alamgir Pavel, convener of the BNP media cell, said the party has always maintained a positive attitude towards developing women’s political leadership.

Of the seven women elected directly to parliament this time, six are from the BNP and one is a former BNP activist. If women are viewed as citizens rather than merely as women, their demands will not be perceived as requests for sympathy or charity.

He added that the BNP will nominate candidates for the reserved seats through a transparent process, where competent female activists will be seen.

Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, assistant secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami and head of its central publicity and media wing, said two women had been in power in the country for more than 30 years and held immense authority, yet many issues concerning women remain unresolved.

He argued that the existing political structure must change to address these problems. Strengthening the local government system is also necessary, he added.

Monira Sharmin, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP)’s women wing ‘Narishakti’, said political parties have shown considerable reluctance regarding women’s political empowerment. Parties must overcome this reluctance. Instead of distributing seats among relatives, nominating capable women from grassroots levels for the reserved seats could make those seats a positive platform for women.