Hepatitis: Social participation essential for prevention and control

As with any other disease, hepatitis cannot be controlled by relying on treatment alone. Our primary focus must therefore be on prevention. In this regard, there is no substitute for public awareness.

People need access to accurate information about which practices and habits can help them avoid hepatitis, what steps they should take if infected, when vaccination is necessary and what precautions they should follow. In particular, safe practices must be ensured in situations where infection can spread, such as blood transfusions and the use of needles. Vaccination is also an effective means of preventing hepatitis.

The media has a vital role to play in raising public awareness. It can help spread messages on hepatitis prevention from district and upazila levels to communities across the country. At the same time, members of the Hepatology Society and OGSB are well placed to reach high-risk groups directly. Their involvement will make these efforts even more effective.

The government has adopted several important plans regarding hepatitis. Preliminary discussions have already been held with the World Health Organization (WHO). Many mothers are now covered under the routine hepatitis immunisation programme. Our next goal is to prevent mother-to-child, or vertical transmission of the disease. To achieve this, initiatives are underway to effectively introduce the hepatitis birth dose within 24 hours of delivery.