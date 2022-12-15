Experts for continuing pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation

The repatriation process is yet to gain any significant momentum though around five years have already elapsed since the influx of Rohingyas from Myanmar into Bangladesh.

But the international funding for the forcefully displaced Myanmar nationals has decreased remarkably.

In such a situation, the responsibility of safeguarding all sorts of human rights, including humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas, should not be imposed on Bangladesh.

Besides, the international community should continue mounting pressure on Myanmar for repatriation as the problem would not be settled without their pressure.

Speakers came up with the statement while addressing a roundtable titled, “Human rights of sheltered Rohingyas and reality in Bangladesh”, organised by Oxfam and Prothom Alo at the latter’s office in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Addressing the discussion, planning minister MA Mannan said, “The prime minister is being praised for extending shelter to the Rohingyas while we are being praised as a country. Despite being in crisis, we are performing our duties regarding them. The repatriation is not taking place, but their local integration is happening through separate marriages. We are in trouble with this.”