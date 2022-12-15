Experts for continuing pressure on Myanmar for Rohingya repatriation

Former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain said the Rohingya problem is created by Myanmar and its solution should also come from them. They will not take the Rohingyas back until they are forced to do so. Bangladesh cannot force them and those who have power have no will or initiative in this regard. The Rohingyas have also failed to ensure their own rights.
Shameem Haider Patwary, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on law ministry, said, “It seems that we will not be able to repatriate the Rohingyas without large-scale pressure. Do we have the power? We have to determine our strategy by conceding the reality.”
Refugee relief and repatriation commissioner Mizanur Rahman said, “We see an attempt to put everything on the shoulders of Bangladesh in the name of protecting the human rights of the Rohingyas. Only 48 per cent of the joint response plan (JRP) for the Rohingyas has been achieved this year. Their food supply would be ensured after receiving JRP funds. It is their human right.”
He also said the matter of integration of Rohingyas is going on, they are getting married, and going outside the camps. “We are not Myanmar that we would hold them up by placing rope on their neck. We do not want their integration. Even sending them to a third country is not a solution. Our only goal is repatriation.”
Former chairman of national human rights commission Mizanur Rahman mentioned three wayouts for the Rohingya problem – voluntary repatriation, integration in a third country, and integration in Bangladesh.
“We do not see any possibility of voluntary repatriation in the near future. The option of integrating the Rohingyas in a third country is being publicized after taking only 72 Rohingyas. The process of integration with the locals has already started. Can we stop it? Then it will be a violation of human rights.”
Emma Brigham, deputy representative, UNICEF Bangladesh, said Bangladesh has played an unprecedented role by sheltering a large number of Rohingyas. “I have recently visited Cox's Bazar and understood the work the country has to do in a very challenging context. Around 500,000 children want to go to school, but challenges remain there. We, however, are grateful to the Bangladesh government for the measures taken to educate Rohingya children in Myanmar's curriculum.”
Soo-Jin Rhee, UNHCR deputy representative, said Myanmar should find a solution to this problem. The repatriation should be safe, dignified and voluntary. But the situation that currently prevails there has created a crisis.
Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said the Rohingya issue, for the first time, has reached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as The Gambia has filed a genocide case with the support of Bangladesh. There is no overnight solution to the problem. She believes the Rohingyas have to fight on their own, whenever it is.
Kabita Bose, country director of Plan International, said the Rohingya women have high fertility and their population would quickly double if everything goes as it is now. Then it will be too tough to keep the locals calm.
Tania Haque, member of the national human rights commission, said there is a need to create visible pressure for long-term sustainable solutions. She sees no alternative to a safe repatriation.
Tony Michael Gomes, advisor of Oxfam Bangladesh, presented the keynote speech in the discussion.
Ashish Damle, country director of Oxfam Bangladesh, delivered the thank you speech and said, “The solution to this problem would be easy if we work in a coordinated manner.”
Prothom Alo associate editor Abdul Quayum began the discussion and its assistant editor Firoz Choudhury moderated the event.