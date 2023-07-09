Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus must be identified early: Experts

Specialist physicians said this at a roundtable titled “Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus: World Class Treatment Needed” at the Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Sunday.

The Lupus Foundation of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Rheumatology Society and the Rheumatology Department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) jointly organised the round table in association with the International League of Associations for Rheumatology (ILAR).

The speakers at the roundtable further said that an increased amount of uric acid in the body does not always mean gout. Similarly, all joint pain does not necessarily indicate a deficiency of calcium. Therefore, massive awareness should be created about the disease. The scientists are yet to discover the reasons behind the diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

The speakers at the roundtable further said that for the first time, proposals have been made to include musculoskeletal pain, muscle pain and other related diseases in the 5th Health Population and Nutrition Sector Program (HPNSP).