Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus must be identified early: Experts

There are different types of rheumatoid arthritis. Therefore the type of arthritis the patient is suffering from should be identified and treatment should be started following the advice of the physician. A patient should not use drugs on whim to reduce the pain.
Lupus is a condition of rheumatoid arthritis which causes acute joint pain and damages different parts of the human body. Controlled lifestyle and proper treatment help keep the complications of rheumatoid arthritis under control. Modern treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is available in Bangladesh.
Specialist physicians said this at a roundtable titled “Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus: World Class Treatment Needed” at the Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Sunday.
The Lupus Foundation of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Rheumatology Society and the Rheumatology Department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University (BSMMU) jointly organised the round table in association with the International League of Associations for Rheumatology (ILAR).
The speakers at the roundtable further said that an increased amount of uric acid in the body does not always mean gout. Similarly, all joint pain does not necessarily indicate a deficiency of calcium. Therefore, massive awareness should be created about the disease. The scientists are yet to discover the reasons behind the diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
The speakers at the roundtable further said that for the first time, proposals have been made to include musculoskeletal pain, muscle pain and other related diseases in the 5th Health Population and Nutrition Sector Program (HPNSP).
BSMMU vice-chancellor professor Md Sharfuddin Ahmed said there are several types of the painful illness. These types of patients have to spend a lot for long term treatments. Therefore, arrangements should be made to ensure medicine at a low cost for the patients. Besides, specialists should be appointed in hospitals outside of Dhaka for the treatment of the painful illness. There should be a scope to use the unused portion of the money allocated for one specific health sector for other sectors, he added.
President of Lupus Foundation of Bangladesh and Bangladesh Rheumatology Society, professor Syed Atiqul Haque said, “There are only 73 arthritis specialists in the country at the moment. Most of them are Dhaka-based. Arthritis specialists and nurses should be appointed to all district level hospitals and medical colleges gradually.”
Referring to a research on the arthritis situation of the country published in PubMed in 2020, he said, "More than 30 per cent of the participants in the survey had rheumatoid arthritis. The rate of women arthritis patients is 10 per cent higher as compared to male patients. In 25 per cent cases of arthritis, patients developed different levels of disabilities later."
Mohammad Robed Amin, line director of Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) programme, said the NCDC had proposed to include rheumatoid arthritis in the 5th HPNSP to make government arrangements for treating the patients of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Besides, a guideline is being prepared to treat the patients of rheumatic fever. It will help the patients to reduce the cost for the treatment.
Referring to the example of a 30-year old RA and lupus patient, Asia Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology’s secretary general and Bangladesh Rheumatology Society’s vice president Md Nazrul Islam said that the patient has suffered from acute pain. Later he was diagnosed with diabetes as Rheumatology gives rise to other diseases. Unable to work due to severe pain, the person lost his job.
Nazrul Islam said Rheumatology does not kill people but it affects the life of patients adversely.
Minhaz Rahim Chowdhury, chairman of Rheumatology department of BSMMU and president-elect of Bangladesh Rheumatology Society said there are 693 conditions of arthritis. But people do not pay much heed to pain and think that only exercise can cure it. Many people mistakenly think any joint pain is Rheumatic fever. But Rheumatic fever is one of the many types of RA. Bangladesh now has advanced treatment of RA and it could be controlled through early intervention, if not fully cured.
Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, singer and former professor of Dhaka University, stressed on enhancing social awareness on the disease using technology.
Nasrin Sultana, director of DU’s health economics institute, said individuals bear 69 per cent treatment cost in the country. It has to be found out how much people are spending on treatment of RA. A specialised government hospital should be established for treating the RA patients.
Bangladesh Rheumatology Society’s deputy secretary general Abu Shahin said timely intervention and proper treatment can save a RA patient from disability. Many people mistake RA for calcium-deficiency and take medicine for gout while suffering from uric acid. Such wrong medication becomes harmful instead of doing good.
Bangladesh Rheumatology Society’s executive member Shahana Akter Rahman said many children suffer from neck pain from carrying school bags with excessive weight, taking processed food and lack of physical activities.
She further said children suffer from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) but most of the cases are misdiagnosed. Many children suffer from growing pains which many parents mistake for rheumatic fever.
Bangladesh Rheumatology Society’s treasurer Raushan Ara Swapna said many people consume painkillers without diagnosis, which is very harmful. She suggested a specialised hospital for RA with skilled human resources and a guideline for treatment of the disease.
A lupus patient named Syeda Maria Afendi said she has to spend Tk 16,000 every month on treatment. Family’s cooperation is of utmost importance for this disease, she added.
Lupus Foundation of Bangladesh’s secretary general Farhana Ferdous said women are more susceptible to lupus. Although this disease requires long-term treatment, many cannot continue it.
In his welcome speech, Prothom Alo’s associate editor Abdul Quayum said many people do not know RA and lupus are serious diseases.
Prothom Alo’s assistant editor Firoz Chowdhury moderated the roundtable.