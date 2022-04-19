'More to be done for workplace safety'

Mostafizur Rahman, joint inspector general of DIFE said infrastructural, fire and power-related safety measures are required for factories and industrial buildings. Rana Plaza accident had shaken everyone intensely. The building in that accident had infrastructural faults. Many government agencies work to keep a workplace risk-free.

DIFE started paying attention especially to those three safety issues. There are 999 inspectors at DIFE now. This number has to be increased even further. DIFE has formed an Industrial Safety Unit (ISU). This ISU works to ensure safety in all industries, he added.

Shahidullah Azim, vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) claimed that there have been extensive works to ensure safe workplace after the Rana Plaza accident. He said, following the Rana Plaza accident, the labour law has been amended and the national building code has been drawn up. However, it is matter of sorrow that these initiatives which should have been taken way earlier, were taken only after the death of 1,135 workers. This is how things are done in the industrial sector.