'WHO has a role in Bangladesh's progress in health sector'

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been with Bangladesh for 50 years. This specialised organisation of the United Nations (UN) has an important role in all the achievements and progress of Bangladesh in the health sector. Bangladesh needs support and assistance from this organisation in various sectors in the coming days as well.

Public health experts, WHO representatives and government officials said this in a roundtable in the capital on Tuesday. The roundtable titled ‘World Health Organization in Bangladesh: A 50-year Journey’ was held at the WHO office in Dhaka. Prothom Alo was the media partner of the programme.

The WHO celebrated the platinum jubilee of its foundation. The agency has been working with Bangladesh for 50 years. Employees of this international agency served the people of the country in the refugee camps during the liberation war. Several speakers recalled this in the roundtable. Many of them share their personal experience. Some mentioned the challenges as well.