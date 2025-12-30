Roundtable
Climate change puts Khulna at risk
The coastal southwestern region is becoming increasingly vulnerable due to the impacts of climate change. Rising salinity, scarcity of fresh water, and disruption of the natural flow of rivers are putting pressure on agriculture, food security, and people’s livelihoods.
At the same time, health risks for women and children are increasing, further intensifying social inequality. Alongside the impacts of climate change, the Sundarbans is also under pressure from human-induced activities. In this context, sustainable climate adaptation and development can only be ensured through integrated and long-term planning, rather than sector-based fragmented initiatives.
Speakers came up with these observations at a divisional dialogue titled “Climate Change: Its Impact on Coastal Regions and Ways to Address It” jointly organised by Uttaran, DORP, ESDO, and Prothom Alo, with support from Helvetas Bangladesh, at the Khulna Press Club yesterday, Sunday.
Representatives from various government departments, civil society, non-governmental development organisations, affected women and men, students, and media professionals participated in the dialogue.
At the discussion, Sundarbans Academy Executive Director Professor Anwarul Kadir said, “The impacts of climate change affect everyone. Different ministries, departments, and directorates of the government are working separately. As a result, initiatives often fail to be sustainable, and desired outcomes may not be achieved. Whatever plans we take, if they are not integrated, they will not be aligned with the SDGs, nor will they be sustainable.”
Anwarul Kadir further said, “There is much talk about producing alternative crops. But how compatible that food is with our food security needs must be considered carefully. The issue of forming a separate ministry for the Sundarbans should be given serious thought.”
Participating in the discussion, Khulna District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md Abdul Karim said cyclone shelters are now being designed in a way that not only ensures the safety of people and their assets during disasters, but also allows them to be used for other purposes at other times. Facilities are now being ensured in shelters for the elderly, women, and people with special needs.
Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna, Md Nazrul Islam, said that 90 per cent of water sources in Khulna Division come from the Gorai River, which flows from the Padma. Due to reduced upstream water flow, the natural flow of the Gorai River and hundreds of rivers in Khulna Division has been disrupted; many rivers are now virtually dead. This is directly affecting agriculture, biodiversity, and people’s livelihoods. At the same time, leasing out canals in the region is harming agriculture. If international solutions to water problems are not pursued, canal leasing is not stopped, and adaptation to alternative agriculture is not achieved, agriculture and farmers in this region will face even greater threats.
Freshwater reservoirs must be created
Writer and researcher Gouranga Nandi said the Khulna–Bagerhat–Satkhira region is part of a sensitive mangrove ecology. This area consists of a unique geographical zone formed by the mixing of fresh and saline water, which is geologically extremely vulnerable. Even before the land formation process in this region was complete, settlement and various development activities began. Traditionally, people in this region stored pond water for drinking. To address the current water crisis, ponds must be given the highest priority. At the same time, to sustain agriculture, it is essential to create freshwater reservoirs and ensure their preservation.
Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, divisional coordinator of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), said salinity levels have increased in this region where saline and fresh water mix, causing damage to the Sundarbans. In addition, plastic waste pollution and unplanned tourism are harming the Sundarbans. Forest-centric projects should be undertaken in ways that are environmentally friendly and based on people’s participation.
Teacher and women’s leader Begum Rehana Isa said women in coastal areas face far greater health risks. They have to collect drinking water from distant places, creating numerous challenges in maintaining hygiene. Coastal women suffer extensively from gynaecological diseases. Coastal embankments are very weak, and they do not withstand tidal surges. The government must construct sustainable embankments in these areas.
Shamima Sultana, a lawyer and divisional head of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Khulna, said gender inequality in coastal areas is severe. Women are forced to manage household work, outdoor work, fishing, and various other responsibilities, increasing their health risks. She opined that if community clinics in coastal areas could provide more effective services, the suffering of pregnant women and other women would be reduced.
Assistant Director of the Khulna District Social Services Office, Md Hosenur Rahman, said, “If anyone is affected by climate change, we provide them with assistance. Skin diseases are very prevalent in coastal regions. The Ministry of Health should take initiatives to ensure that dermatology specialists are available at upazila health complexes in these areas.”
Nabaneeta Dutta, Women Affairs Officer of Dighalia Upazila, said structural changes are being made positively in cyclone shelters. However, a fully women-friendly environment is still not available. There is a need to create suitable employment opportunities for women in this region.
Md Abu Ferdous Chowdhury, Disaster Risk Reduction and WASH Officer of Uttaran’s ACCESS project, presented climate adaptation activities aimed at reducing climate change risks. He said that under this project, funded by Helvetas, they are working in 24 wards across eight unions in Morrelganj and Sharankhola upazilas of Bagerhat. The project focuses on disaster risk reduction; water, sanitation, and hygiene; advocacy; support for climate migrants and their families; agricultural information centres; and various other issues in vulnerable coastal areas.
Uttaran’s Agriculture Officer, Abul Hasnat, said the major impact of climate change is now being felt through salinity. Over the past 15 years, saline-affected land has increased by more than approximately 900,000 hectares. Long-term planning is required to address this situation.
Project beneficiary Roni Howladar from Morrelganj said, “After Cyclone Sidr, agriculture in our area was severely affected. Rice production is still very low. At the same time, there has been a crisis in the livestock sector. There is a severe shortage of animal feed in the area.”
Speakers at the dialogue included Khulna Press Club Convener Enamul Haque, Uttaran Technical Manager Rezwan Ullah, Khulna journalists Abu Hena Mostafa Jamal, Kaushik Dey and Ahmed Musa, and Bagerhat journalists Injamamul Haque and Tanjim Ahmed.
The programme was moderated by Prothom Alo Assistant Editor Firoz Choudhury while Prothom Alo Khulna Correspondent Uttam Mondol delivered the welcome address.