Climate change puts Khulna at risk

The coastal southwestern region is becoming increasingly vulnerable due to the impacts of climate change. Rising salinity, scarcity of fresh water, and disruption of the natural flow of rivers are putting pressure on agriculture, food security, and people’s livelihoods.

At the same time, health risks for women and children are increasing, further intensifying social inequality. Alongside the impacts of climate change, the Sundarbans is also under pressure from human-induced activities. In this context, sustainable climate adaptation and development can only be ensured through integrated and long-term planning, rather than sector-based fragmented initiatives.

Speakers came up with these observations at a divisional dialogue titled “Climate Change: Its Impact on Coastal Regions and Ways to Address It” jointly organised by Uttaran, DORP, ESDO, and Prothom Alo, with support from Helvetas Bangladesh, at the Khulna Press Club yesterday, Sunday.

Representatives from various government departments, civil society, non-governmental development organisations, affected women and men, students, and media professionals participated in the dialogue.

At the discussion, Sundarbans Academy Executive Director Professor Anwarul Kadir said, “The impacts of climate change affect everyone. Different ministries, departments, and directorates of the government are working separately. As a result, initiatives often fail to be sustainable, and desired outcomes may not be achieved. Whatever plans we take, if they are not integrated, they will not be aligned with the SDGs, nor will they be sustainable.”