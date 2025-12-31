Climate impacts in northern region are multifaceted

A divisional roundtable on the impacts of climate change in northern Bangladesh was jointly organized by ESDO and Prothom Alo, with support from Helvetas Bangladesh.

The event, titled “Climate Change: Its Impacts on the Northern Region and Possible Responses,” was held at a hotel auditorium in Rangpur on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

Speakers at the roundtable observed that it is time to raise a stronger voice about the growing climate crisis in the northern districts. People in this region are experiencing severe consequences of climate change. River erosion, floods, flash floods, droughts, extreme heat, and harsh winters are significantly affecting daily life. They stressed the need to strengthen climate-adaptation capacity and to prioritise education, health, agriculture, and employment in a planned manner. Special attention must also be given to addressing the health risks faced by women and children.

Directors and deputy directors from five government departments, representatives from civil society and non-governmental organisations, affected men and women, students, and media professionals participated in the discussion.