Youth conference
Youth will build future Bangladesh
Child marriage has been on the rise both in cities and rural areas. Adolescent boys and girls in the country hardly have access to proper knowledge about reproductive health, and there is no alternative to youth leadership to raise awareness about child marriage and reproductive health.
What qualities are necessary for such leadership? In response, some said confidence, transparency, and becoming a good listener. Others said humbleness or the ability to think out of box. These observations came at a youth conference jointly organised by Plan International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Bangla Motor, Dhaka, on Saturday. Over a hundred youths from across the country participated in the event.
Addressing the event, Plan International Bangladesh’s Country Director Kavita Bose said that not all days in life are the same. Both good and bad times come in life for the sake of balance. One should not lose hope even if they have not achieved anything yet. They must move forward with new initiative and strive for better.
She further said Plan International aims to work in all aspects with a youth-centric approach so that youth has representation everywhere. Society cannot go backward from where it has come, and youth are the tools and voice to move it forward. They are the warriors of solving all problems.
Plan International awarded four youth organisations from across the country for their work: Odommo '19 Youth Foundation, Shurjodoy Youth Society, Kashful Foundation, and VAST Youth Forum. These organisations received donation cheque and flowers.
Plan International Bangladesh influencing, campaign and communications director Nishath Sultana delivered the introductory speech.
She said this is the era of youth. If the positive energy of youth can be utilised properly, Bangladesh will truly be transformed. Youth must be qualified in knowledge, intellect, creativity, and awareness—and must be confident. Plan International Bangladesh stands beside them to foster youth leadership.
Odommo '19 Youth Foundation from Mymensingh works on climate change, sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), and quality education. Its founder Tayeb Mridha said they operate in seven districts and are now focusing more on SRHR. Since there is a strong social taboo around this issue, their goal is to raise awareness among schoolgirls to break those taboos.
Dhaka-based Shurjodoy Youth Society founder and director Raihan Noman Nurnabi said they work to build awareness and skills among youth on issues like climate justice and gender justice, and they want to develop youth leadership in these areas.
Tania Khatun, founder of the VAST Juba Forum in Bogura, and said they worked to build youth leadership, especially among marginalised youth, so these youth can develop skills and contribute to solving various social problems.
Anima Tabassum Tithi received the award on behalf of Kashful Foundation, which is based in Dhaka. She said their organisation trains youth on digital rights and women's roles in climate change and they aim to help youth raise their voices effectively in policy-making processes.
The conference included training on youth leadership, how youth can prevent child marriage, and awareness on reproductive health.
Miftah Zaman, founder of ReLearn, conducted the leadership training session. In this interactive session, he asked the participants about the qualities of a leader. Participating youths also shared their thoughts. Miftah said that leadership requires tolerance, specific goals, and ability to make decisions. A leader should be someone whose influence continues even after their death, he added.
At the conference, Plan International Bangladesh’s advocacy and campaign manager Zarfisha Alam conducted a session on how child marriage affects both boys and girls. Plan International Bangladesh SRHR consultant Syed Nooruddin conducted the final training session on reproductive health.
Prothom Alo’s assistant editor Firoz Choudhury thanked all the youth participants.
The day-long event was closed with a musical performance by the band F Minor