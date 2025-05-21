Youth will build future Bangladesh

Child marriage has been on the rise both in cities and rural areas. Adolescent boys and girls in the country hardly have access to proper knowledge about reproductive health, and there is no alternative to youth leadership to raise awareness about child marriage and reproductive health.

What qualities are necessary for such leadership? In response, some said confidence, transparency, and becoming a good listener. Others said humbleness or the ability to think out of box. These observations came at a youth conference jointly organised by Plan International Bangladesh and Prothom Alo at the Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Bangla Motor, Dhaka, on Saturday. Over a hundred youths from across the country participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Plan International Bangladesh’s Country Director Kavita Bose said that not all days in life are the same. Both good and bad times come in life for the sake of balance. One should not lose hope even if they have not achieved anything yet. They must move forward with new initiative and strive for better.