Bangladesh needs robust diplomacy to face shifting global dynamics

Parvez Karim Abbasi, assistant professor of economics at East West University, saw this second term of the US president Donald Trump, or "Trump 2.0", as a continuation of "Trump 1.0" There was an effort to contain China's manufacturing prowess. It brought forward several challenges and regulatory fragmentation.

Speaking about Bangladesh's way ahead in such circumstances, Parvez Abbasi pointed out that despite much being said in the past about Bangladesh's digital advancements, in actuality Bangladesh had extremely poor digital security. The Bangladesh Bank cyber heist was an example of this. Bangladesh was also increasing its reliance on Chinese technology. There was the question as to what impact this would have on the policies of US in particular and the West as a whole.

We have a global system that is in perpetual flux, said the East West professor, adding that Bangladesh had no tangible measures to deal with this flux. "Our FDI is the lowest in five years," he pointed out, as a case in hand.

Speaking of developments in the area of geo-economics, Parvez Karim Abbasi said that the recent visits of US president Trump to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirate and Qatar were significant. The leaders of these three countries made commitments of huge investments in the US. There was even a normalisation of US ties with Syria. Bangladesh could sit up and take note because all this would mean that Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar would perhaps have greater say in US policy.

Abbasi then spoke of rare earth minerals such as lithium, titanium and so on, of which China had 60 to 70 per cent of global production and had now imposed export controls. Interestingly, he pointed out, concerned authorities in Bangladesh revealed that Bangladesh had presence of rare earth minerals in Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, Kutubdia and other areas. How does Bangladesh leverage these, he posed the question.