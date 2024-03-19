Equal distribution of water is essential in Barind region

The ground water level in the country is declining. And the crisis is acute in the Barind region. It is becoming difficult to find drinking water in this region. Water cannot be found even for faring. So, equal distribution of the water left in Barind region has to be ensured.

These issues came up in a roundtable titled ‘Water Security for Future: Increasing Resilience in Barind Region’. Prothom Alo, BRAC and WaterAid jointly organised the roundtable at Crowne Plaza in capital’s Gulshan-2 on Monday.

Speakers at the roundtable stated that the ground water level is receding in the Barind region. Therefore to deal with this crisis the use of surface water has to be increased in that region.

In the roundtable, director general of Water Resources Planning Organisation, Md Rezaul Maksud Jahedi said the rules and regulations that are there in the country for water security, are excellent. But there are some issues with their implementation.

Rezaul Maksud Jahedi also mentioned that the ground water level in eight upazilas of Barind region is in a very bad shape, 41 per cent of the people there are not getting drinking water.

He said that drinking water security is more crucial than food security in the Barind area. A canal should be conserved in each upazila, which can be used for domestic purposes.