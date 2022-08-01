Ensure basic needs of Char people: Experts

Chars have fertile land. The people living in Chars are also hard working. They have transformed the sandy Chars into greenery with their hard work. Their contribution to agriculture and livestock is now acknowledged.

But in terms of education, health and other basic rights, they are lagging behind. The rights of the Char people have to be ensured like the people in the mainland.

Different government organisations have to deliver their services to Char people. The problems, possibilities and capabilities of the Char people have to be considered as a partnership between the government and the private sector.