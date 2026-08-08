Jhum cultivators need support

Jhum cultivation is an agricultural system that is deeply dependent on nature and the environment. It is not merely a method of farming; it is closely intertwined with the culture, economy and traditions of the indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT). Therefore, jhum cultivators need to be supported and brought under government assistance, including farmer cards and various agricultural incentives, speakers said at a roundtable discussion in Rangamati.

The speakers made the remarks at a roundtable titled “Importance of Jum Cultivation in the Hills: What Needs to Be Done in Light of Reality”, held at Sabarang Restaurant on Rajbari Road in Rangamati town on Thursday afternoon. The discussion was organised jointly by Jabbarang Kalyan Samiti, a non-governmental development organisation, and Prothom Alo.

Dipen Dewan, member of parliament from Rangamati and a guest at the roundtable, said the recognition of jhum cultivation as a form of agriculture should be seriously considered. He said he would discuss with the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant authorities the possibility of bringing jhum cultivators under farmer cards, government incentives and other agricultural support.