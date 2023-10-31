Safe sanitation coverage should be widened

The Project Director of the Project for Improvement of Safe Water-Supply and Sanitation System in Rural Areas of Gopalganj District, DPHE, Md. Shafiqul Hassan stated that there are 330 municipalities in the country. The main problem of these municipalities is sanitation. Municipalities have houses with different structures.

Septic tanks in houses are of different types – these are connected to drains and drains are connected to rivers. There are issues of enforcing laws in the municipalities. Fecal sludge removal and management is a major issue in the municipalities. He also added, 125 municipalities are implementing fecal sludge treatment plant projects.

Following the two government officials’ speeches, Muhammad Khan, Director, Economic Growth Office, USAID said, USAID recognizes the importance of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) for better nutritional outcomes and for a better quality of life.

This is why we integrate WASH interventions in all of our nutrition programs and support Bangladesh towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 of ensuring access to water and sanitation for all. USAID collaborates, through Feed the Future Bangladesh Nutrition Activity and its other programs, with the Government, private sector, NGOs, and other development partners at the central and local level to identify the WASH sector gaps and challenges to develop effective implementation strategies.