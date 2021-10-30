Rozina Islam, 2 others nominated for Most Resilient Journalist award

The Free Press Awards recognise journalists and media professionals who have a strong commitment with press freedom and independent information, says the website.

“Rozina has endured many threats and harassment because of her work, but that never stopped her in her quest to uncover abuses of power and corruption in the public sector,” the organisation said on its website.

Rozina was harassed while collecting information from the health ministry on 17 May. She was sent to jail after 6 hours of confinement and torture. Rozina was released from jail on 23 May.