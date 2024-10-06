Father minister, son carries out contracts his jurisdiction

When Yeafesh Osman was science and technology minister during the Awami League government, his son Eshrar Osman carried out contracts of two agencies under the ministry.

Eshrar's company ScITech Consulting and Solutions secured the contracts as a consulting agency.

People concerned said it constitutes a conflict of interest for the minister's son to undertake contracting work at companies under his father’s jurisdiction.

According to the website of ScITech Consulting and Solutions, the firm was established in 2018, when Eshrar's father Yafesh Osman was a minister.

The website mentions two consultancy projects, both associated with agencies under the science and technology ministry. One is the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) and the other is the National Institute of Biotechnology (NIB).

In 2021, a project for genome sequencing in animals was initiated at NIB with a budget of Tk 500 million. The design and supervision of this project were awarded to Eshrar Osman's firm. It is alleged that the then-director general of NIB, Mohammad Salimullah, facilitated the awarding of this contract to the minister's son.